Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PBHC opened at $14.00 on Monday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.07.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

