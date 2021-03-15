Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,057 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $33,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.62. 57,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.89 and a 200 day moving average of $243.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

