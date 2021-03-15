Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $114.72. 235,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

