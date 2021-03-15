Patrick P. Gelsinger Sells 4,900 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.43. 881,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,891 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,135 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in VMware by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

