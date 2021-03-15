Patron 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,826.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $5,826.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.00663241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

