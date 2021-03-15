PAXEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,529.06 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 66.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,529.06 and approximately $20.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.14 or 0.00764707 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

