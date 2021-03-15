Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Head-To-Head Review

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91%

This table compares Paya and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 74.06 Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.23 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Paya.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paya and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Paya on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

