PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.65. The stock had a trading volume of 160,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $291.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.47 and a 200 day moving average of $221.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

