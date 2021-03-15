PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of PDC Energy worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

PDCE stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

