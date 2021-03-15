PEAKDEFI Market Capitalization Achieves $30.22 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $261,679.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.93 or 0.00661292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 544,812,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,142,294 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars.

