Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 68292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,688,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 710,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

