Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.11). Pegasystems posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $123.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,984 shares of company stock worth $989,685. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pegasystems by 212.5% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

