Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA opened at $123.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $989,685 over the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.