Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $111.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.36. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $45,816,150 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.