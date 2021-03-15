Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.96

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 5884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,157,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after buying an additional 1,996,191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,654,000 after buying an additional 1,315,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

