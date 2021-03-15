Pembina Pipeline’s (PBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

