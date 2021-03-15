Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in February

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,964,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Peninsula Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.08 on Monday. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

