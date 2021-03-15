Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.49. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $130.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

