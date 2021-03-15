Penta Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.40 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $502,767.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

