Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.11

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1113784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

