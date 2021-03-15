pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Hits $913,769.98

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 107.9% against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $913,769.98 and approximately $104.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.98 or 0.00452578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00095169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00569137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

