Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Perficient reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,477 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.31. 4,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,854. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

