Perlin Market Cap Reaches $90.16 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $90.16 million and approximately $60.40 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 101.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.30 or 0.00656540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

