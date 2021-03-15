Perpetual Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $159.99 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $159.99 million and $5.38 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $7.34 or 0.00013643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

