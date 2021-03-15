Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 1,784 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,404,000 after buying an additional 244,297 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $362.36 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $363.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

