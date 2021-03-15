Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 5%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 653,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,142,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $236,259. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 122.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $11,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

