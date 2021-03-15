Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.41

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.41 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 136.18 ($1.78). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 8,644,029 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.08 ($2.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.41.

In other news, insider George J. Pierson bought 3,461 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

