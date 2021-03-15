Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.03.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.82. 1,025,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,026. The firm has a market capitalization of C$959.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$6.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,239.95. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900 over the last 90 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

