PFB (TSE:PFB) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.23% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PFB stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.40. The stock has a market cap of C$144.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83. PFB has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$23.62.
PFB Company Profile
