PFB (TSE:PFB) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PFB stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.40. The stock has a market cap of C$144.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83. PFB has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$23.62.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

