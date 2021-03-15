Phantomx 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $21,233.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.30 or 0.00398854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00035365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.72 or 0.05159265 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

