Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,923,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,819,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.88. 57,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

