Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,674 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 4.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Philip Morris International worth $365,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

