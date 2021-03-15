Phoneum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Phoneum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $255,383.72 and $3,519.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.02 or 0.00660086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00035411 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,486,178 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

