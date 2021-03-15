Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.34 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $35,204.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,596,102 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

