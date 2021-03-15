PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.01

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 101672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.50 million and a PE ratio of -19.39.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

