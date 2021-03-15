PIBBLE 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.89 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 94% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 348.1% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $118.03 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00050044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.21 or 0.00662454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,345,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

