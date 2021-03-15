Pickle Finance Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.48 or 0.00022131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00451759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00566008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,351,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,321,543 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

