Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $72,357.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00121136 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,414,094,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

