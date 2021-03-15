Pillar Market Capitalization Achieves $7.05 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $150,009.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.62 or 0.00661176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.