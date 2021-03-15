Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($10.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.75). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

