Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.