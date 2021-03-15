Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MVB Financial stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $36.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

