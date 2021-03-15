Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Quidel in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $27.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.74 EPS.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Quidel stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. Quidel has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

