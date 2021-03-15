Piper Sandler Comments on Campbell Soup’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after buying an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 209.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after buying an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

