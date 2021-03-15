Piper Sandler Comments on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

VIRT stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

