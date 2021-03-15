Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

NYSE:STT opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

