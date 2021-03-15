Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLIS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

In related news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

