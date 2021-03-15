Piper Sandler Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to Neutral

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.80 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock worth $1,064,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

