Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

