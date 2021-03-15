Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $783.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

